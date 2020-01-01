Teacher ResourcesThe Quizizz BlogHelp Center

The 100% engagement platform

Find and create free gamified quizzes and interactive lessons to engage any learner.

Used by more than 50 million people around the world.

Loved by educators in over 50% of U.S. schools and 150 countries.

Here’s what they have to say...
“Quizizz has been such an incredible resource for me during this remote learning period. THANK YOU to the Quizizz team for being so responsive to teacher needs!”
Sarah Whitman
Middle School ELA
We’re also used in businesses and nonprofits ranging from startups to the Fortune 500.

They engage from any device.
You get instant feedback.

Participants see questions on their own devices and you get great data—no grading required.
Participants can join from any device with a web browser and use our iPhone and Android Apps.

Everything you need for mastery and engagement

Introduce concepts, check for understanding, get instant insights, and more.
Live Engagement
Presentations, quizzes, and polls
Asynchronous Learning
Asynchronous concept checks and study tools
Insights and Reporting
Meaningful feedback for everyone
Try it out

Learn more about using Quizizz...

At School
K-12 through College.
Learn more
For Work
Businesses and nonprofits of all sizes.
Learn more
Getting started is free and easy
1
Add quiz and poll questions.
2
Participants engage from any device.
3
Get instant
feedback.
Ready for meaningful engagement?
© 2020 Quizizz Inc.
The Quizizz BlogTeacher ResourcesHelp CenterQuizizz for Work
Terms of ServicePrivacy PolicyCareersAbout Us

Quizizz library
  • Quizizz library
  • My library
  • Reports
Lessonsnew
Have an account?
  • Explore
  • My library
  • Reports
  • Classes
Have an account?
  • Explore
  • My library
  • Reports
  • Classes